Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advantage Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Advantage Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advantage Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Advantage Solutions.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

ADV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.19. 7,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.42. Advantage Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

In related news, CEO Tanya L. Domier sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $62,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean Kaye sold 7,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $38,797.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,954 shares of company stock valued at $623,394. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $15,267,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,901.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 198,118 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,615,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

