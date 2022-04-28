Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ:AVTE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.93. 34,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,388. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,061,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,118,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,133,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aerovate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerovate Therapeutics (AVTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.