Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Aeva Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aeva Technologies.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 26,409,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,656,000 after buying an additional 359,975 shares during the period. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,748,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,869,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,677 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,782,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,275,000 after purchasing an additional 249,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,727,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

AEVA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,883. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeva Technologies (AEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.