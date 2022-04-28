Aew Capital Management L P Buys 18,674 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. EastGroup Properties accounts for approximately 3.7% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 1.54% of EastGroup Properties worth $142,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.44.

Shares of NYSE:EGP traded up $3.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.76. 268,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

