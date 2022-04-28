Aew Capital Management L P Has $52.04 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 229.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 394,100 shares during the quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties accounts for about 1.4% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 1.03% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $52,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

NYSE:RHP traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.58. 346,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.64 and a twelve month high of $101.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

