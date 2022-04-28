Aew Capital Management L P Lowers Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Aew Capital Management L P cut its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,646,634 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 13,044.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 99.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,285,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 640,886 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 446.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 2,354,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,081. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently -344.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

