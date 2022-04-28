Aew Capital Management L P Purchases 418,168 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 956,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 418,168 shares during the period. Terreno Realty accounts for about 2.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $81,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 293,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,513. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.72. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.73.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

