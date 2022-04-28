Aew Capital Management L P Sells 142,100 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,100 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for 2.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.17% of Digital Realty Trust worth $87,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unio Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.50. 1,927,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average is $152.34. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

