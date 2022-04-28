Aew Capital Management L P Sells 9,600 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Aew Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of SBA Communications worth $35,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 139.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 30.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total value of $164,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,260 shares of company stock worth $1,404,992. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $10.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.24. 723,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,043. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.22. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.45 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

