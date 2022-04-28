AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITT. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 973,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 666,668 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,387,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 617,387 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 516,924 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 512,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 330,464 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,377. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 141.14% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.