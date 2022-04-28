AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an equal wight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.60.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management stock opened at C$7.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.80 and a 1-year high of C$8.52. The company has a market cap of C$485.17 million and a PE ratio of 12.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.72.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.