Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSE A traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.05. 94,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,479. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.97. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.24 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.