Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 818,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,339,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $2,602,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.23 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a market cap of $97.86 billion, a PE ratio of -200.30 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.50.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.33, for a total value of $1,080,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,095,843.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $131,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 706,721 shares of company stock valued at $116,298,748. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

