Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Airbnb news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total transaction of $1,135,624.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 706,721 shares of company stock worth $116,298,748 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $152.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.30 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.18.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

