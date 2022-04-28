AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.75

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.75 and last traded at C$30.90, with a volume of 64711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.96.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$830.30 million and a P/E ratio of 14.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.11.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.8799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.96%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$154,050,371.70.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

