Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.32.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company had a trading volume of 401,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,042,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.76. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

