Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.07. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,101. The firm has a market cap of $453.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 128.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.