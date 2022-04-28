Alexander Mining (LON:AXM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Alexander Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,273,789 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04.
Alexander Mining Company Profile (LON:AXM)
