Alexander Mining (LON:AXM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Alexander Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,273,789 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.04.

Alexander Mining Company Profile (LON:AXM)

Alexander Mining plc, through its subsidiary, engages in the research and development of proprietary mineral processing technologies. It owns and commercializes its proprietary hydrometallurgical mineral processing technologies. The company offers ambient temperature and pressure technologies, such as AmmLeach, which uses ammonia based chemistry to selectively extract base metals, including copper, zinc, and cobalt from ore deposits and concentrates; and HyperLeach, a process that utilizes chlorine based chemistry to solubilize metals comprising copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and rhenium from sulphide ore deposits and concentrates.

