Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $3.06 on Thursday, hitting $190.44. 800,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,653. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day moving average is $201.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 28.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

