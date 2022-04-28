Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $640.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $360.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.93 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.12.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

