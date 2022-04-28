Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Allbirds from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.23.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Shares of Allbirds stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano bought 25,000 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $129,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.