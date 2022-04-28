Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.40.

ALLE stock opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allegion has a one year low of $105.06 and a one year high of $148.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.58.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 59.62%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,938,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Allegion in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,829,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $104,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,596,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,251,000 after purchasing an additional 431,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd grew its position in Allegion by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,513,000 after purchasing an additional 364,694 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

