Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Shares Gap Up to $8.52

Shares of Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.52, but opened at $8.98. Allego shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 440 shares trading hands.

ALLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Allego in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company in Europe. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands.

