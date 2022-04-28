Alliance Fan Token Reaches One Day Volume of $40,699.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (ALL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $328,268.76 and approximately $40,699.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000823 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00042726 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,922.58 or 0.07338986 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00063290 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

