Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Trading 3.9% Higher

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.87 and last traded at $15.79. 4,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 676,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $473.47 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 17.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.