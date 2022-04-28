Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Alliant Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.67-2.81 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.23. 1,738,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

