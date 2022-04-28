Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,586 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $560,036,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allstate by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

