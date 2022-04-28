Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $178.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $210.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $154.92 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.22. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $6,402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 73,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

