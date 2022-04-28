Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $194.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) to announce $194.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported sales of $169.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $772.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $774.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $843.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOSL. B. Riley lowered their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.54. 12,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.47. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $69.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $48.22.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,873. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,913 shares of company stock worth $4,055,047 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 23.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 76.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 73,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

