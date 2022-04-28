Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $2,900.00 at Piper Sandler

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Alphabet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $2,965.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,293.88.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,285.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,646.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,773.70. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,193.62 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

