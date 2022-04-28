Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Lowered to $3,400.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,430.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,293.88.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,285.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $2,193.62 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,646.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,773.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 117.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689 in the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares in the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.1% during the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

