Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS.

Alphabet stock traded up $72.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,358.14. 74,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,749. Alphabet has a one year low of $2,193.62 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,646.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,773.70. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,293.88.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,698 shares of company stock worth $20,324,689 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

