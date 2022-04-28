Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires 59,800 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,335,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares during the quarter. Ferro accounts for about 1.9% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $50,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,956 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,578,000 after purchasing an additional 26,915 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 73,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,209. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.12 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 20.52%. On average, analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

