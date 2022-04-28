Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 185,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,792,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Mimecast by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,415,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,998,000 after acquiring an additional 122,853 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 318.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth $2,948,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

MIME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group downgraded Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ MIME traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $85.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast (Get Rating)

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.