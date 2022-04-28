Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.08% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,948,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $87,923,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,415,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,836,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,032,000 after acquiring an additional 564,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGP traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 141,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,554. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1 year low of $33.43 and a 1 year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

