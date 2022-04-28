Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $101.87 Million Stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the quarter. Sanderson Farms accounts for about 3.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 2.39% of Sanderson Farms worth $101,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,520,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27,119.0% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 775,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,995,000 after buying an additional 772,892 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the third quarter worth about $79,813,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,436,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,268. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.03. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 EPS for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

SAFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms Profile (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.