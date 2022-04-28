Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 475,339 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,842,000. Bottomline Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Bottomline Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 883,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after buying an additional 231,108 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,090,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.32 and a beta of 1.36. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

