Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $18.33 Million Position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 866,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,326,000. Momentive Global accounts for 0.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Momentive Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Momentive Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,672 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,245,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Momentive Global by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,698,000 after purchasing an additional 710,331 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In related news, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.