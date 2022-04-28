Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

AAMC opened at $10.05 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 million, a PE ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.46% of Altisource Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

