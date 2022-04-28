Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Altria Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.79-$4.93 EPS.

MO traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.11. 372,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,271,350. Altria Group has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after acquiring an additional 211,173 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 66,809 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

