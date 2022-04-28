Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.79-$4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altria Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

NYSE MO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,006,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,257,583. The company has a market capitalization of $100.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.32. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,334,000 after buying an additional 211,173 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 127,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after buying an additional 66,809 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 62,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

