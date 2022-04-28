Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Amedisys updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-$5.45 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,671. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $122.12 and a 1-year high of $292.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

