American Assets Inc. Has $265.65 Million Stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

American Assets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,078,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,211 shares during the period. American Assets Trust accounts for about 75.2% of American Assets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. American Assets Inc. owned about 11.71% of American Assets Trust worth $265,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Assets Trust by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 106,796 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.94. 290,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAT. Mizuho reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

American Assets Trust Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.