American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.

American Assets Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Assets Trust has a payout ratio of 140.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Assets Trust to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. American Assets Trust has a 1-year low of $33.27 and a 1-year high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after acquiring an additional 378,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 544.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

