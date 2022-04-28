American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AEMB – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $41.43. Approximately 53 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.18.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,304,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Century Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,953,000 after buying an additional 154,285 shares during the last quarter.

