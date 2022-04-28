American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.84. American Equity Investment Life reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

AEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,007 shares of company stock worth $1,112,023 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEL traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $39.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,888. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

