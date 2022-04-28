American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $44.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.28.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 180.00%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 264.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 636,134 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

