American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $288.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.29.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $252.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.54.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.