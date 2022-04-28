American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Receives $288.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $288.29.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of American Tower stock opened at $252.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.77%.
In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
