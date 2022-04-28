American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. American Water Works updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39 to $4.49 EPS.

Shares of AWK traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.68. 786,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,030. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $144.20 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.36 and its 200 day moving average is $166.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

