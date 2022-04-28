American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Releases Earnings Results

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10, RTT News reports. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. American Water Works updated its FY22 guidance to $4.39 to $4.49 EPS.

American Water Works stock traded up $4.44 on Thursday, reaching $160.68. 786,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,030. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $144.20 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 34.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 340,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 695,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,300,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

